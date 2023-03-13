MNB donates to Highland County Senior Center

Merchants National Bank presented the Highland County Senior Citizens Center with a donation of $1,000 for a platinum sponsorship for their annual fundraising event, Tyler Christopher and Live Band Present: The Ultimate Elvis Presley Tribute Show on Saturday, March 25. This is the seventh year the center has had Christopher for its event that benefits the operation of the senior center. Pictured are (front row, l-r) senior center members Ruth Spendlove, Joyce Combs and Sylvia Clark; senior center executive director Mechell Karnes; senior center member, Juanita Kelley; Paul W. Pence, Jr., MNB chairman of the board, president and CEO; Bertha Hamilton, chairman of the board secretary; (back row, l-r) Linda Smith, vice president head of credit administration; Sheri Smith, vice president head of commercial lending; Denise Fauber, CEO; and Jake DeHart, CEO.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings