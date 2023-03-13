Public comment period for S.R. 247 bridge replacement

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 Planning Department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 247 in Highland County.

It is proposed to replace the structure on S.R. 247 at the 0.04 mile mark in Highland County. The project is located in a rural area of Concord and Jackson townships, between South Lane and the Adams County line.

The existing structure is a single span reinforced concrete slab with reinforced concrete substructure and was built in 1956. The new structure will be a single span precast concrete arch on spread footings.

The project will not require new right-of-way.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project. The state detour will be S.R. 247 to S.R. 785 to S.R. 73 to S.R. 770 to S.R. 247. The state detour is approximately 16 miles.

The funding for the project is 80% federal and 20% local. The project is currently expected to be awarded Feb. 16, 2024.

Written comments should be submitted by April 8, 2023, or the deadline date that is posted on the website, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 environmental supervisor, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601l or email Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.