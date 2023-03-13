The Buford Dairy and Livestock 4-H Club met on March 12. At the meeting the 2023 officers were elected as follows: president, Kira S; vice president, Claire S.; secretary, Natalie B.; treasurer, Hayden S.; reporter: Ally C.; safety officer, Claire R.; health officer, Hayden W.; and recreation officers: Aubrey R. and Addy C.

The club’s next meeting is March 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamer Township Community Building. 4-H enrollment is open until April 1.

For more information, contact advisor Carrie Bohrer at carriebohrer@frontier.com.

Submitted by Heather Carraher.