Greenfield VFW Post gets a face lift

Greenfield VFW Post 4736 recently completed a transformative remodeling project with the help of The Home Depot Foundation and Team Depot volunteers from local Home Depot stores. The Greenfield VFW received a grant from The Home Depot Foundation to replace the club’s entire ceiling and lights throughout its lodge.

Post Commander Mark Little said that the transformation of the veterans organization and canteen is absolutely astounding.

“It has made such an amazing difference. For many years, our club allowed smoking inside. Then when the laws changed and we stopped smoking inside, we were left with the aftermath of all of the smoke and nicotine on our ceilings, lights and ventilation ducts. So much that cleaning the became impossible,” Little said. “The canteen ceilings were dirty, dark and dingy. The only option was to completely remove the old drop ceiling’s grid work, panels and lighting. Now, with the help and assistance from The Home Depot Foundation and our club volunteers, we have a fresh, clean, bright and healthy club to enjoy for years and years to come.”

The volunteers from the Washington C.H. Home Depot store included store manager Amanda McFadden, department supervisor Sam Mathews, OFA Sam Saxour and store associates Gabe Bolander and Gabe Martinez.

The volunteers from the Springfield Home Depot store included store manager Seana Caruso and sales associates Olivia Harper, Robert Witherspoon and Laura Shoffner.

The volunteers from the Piqua Home Depot store included store manager Jason Piqua and customer service manager Ben Hickman.

The volunteers from VFW Post 4736 included Little, club manager Rhonda Matracia, Anthony Mootispaw, Dallas Roberts, Tobin White, Jeff Brooks, Chuck Bender, Roger Fisher and Harry Sanders.

Little extended his most sincerest thanks and appreciation for all of the hard work that was accomplished.

“We certainly could not have done this without everyone’s help,” he said.

Submitted by Mark Little, commander, VFW Post 4736 Greenfield.