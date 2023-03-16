Hillsboro FFA public speaking

A few members of the Hillsboro FFA chapter competed in the public speaking contest held recently at McClain High School. Members that competed were Grace Allen, Emma Yochum, Carter Boyd, Addyston Knauff, Halle Jones, Corbin Winkle and Jenna Rhoades. Allen competed in the Creed Speaking Contest and placed first, which qualified her for state. Yochum competed in the Beginning Prepared Contest and got first place leaving her as a state qualifier. Jones competed in the Extemporaneous Contest, placed first and competed in the district contest. Rhoades competed in the Advanced Prepared Contest and placed first, sending her to the district contest. Winkle placed second in the Extemporaneous Contest and Boyd placed second in the Beginning Prepared Contest. Knauff also competed in the Beginning Prepared Contest. Pictured (l-r) are Winkle, Boyd, Allen, Rhoades, Knauff, Yochum and Jones.

