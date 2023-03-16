Spring Fling March 25 in Greenfield

Two Greenfield churches and several shops will host the third annual Spring Fling from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

“We wanted to welcome spring this year with Spring Flinig a little earlier than we normally do,” said Lonnie Riggs, one of the event organizers. “There will be items available for Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation and just because you want it. The churches work so well together at hosting vendors. We will have vendors from the Dayton area, Waverly, Washington C.H. and more who have been to many of our events. They say the truly love our small town.”

The youth group from the Good Shepherd Church at 12920 S.R. west has a very large room with many vendors inside plus the classrooms and hallway will be full. Outside the church will be flea marketers and other vendors. They will be offering lunch with a menu that includes sloppy joes, hot chicken sandwiches, coney dogs, hot dogs, chips, water and pop. All proceeds go to the youth group.

Many of the shops throughout town will be open with many new spring and summer items at various boutiques along with art, antiques, flowers and more.

“They are always so great to join our events. Their windows are always shining with beautiful items on display. You may run across a door prize drawing at a couple of them,” Riggs said.

At 134 N. Washington St., a community room with a rear entrance will have vendors, crafters and a 9-year-old selling her very own creation of ” Paisley Pops”. She is making money to pay for her pitching and hitting lessons for softball. She has a great love for cake pops. Her coaches suggested she start making her own to sell. She, along with her mom and dad, came up with a different variation of the cake pop and on nights she doesn’t have practice they are creating them. She has had a love for baking since she was very small. She now pays for her lessons and will be playing on two softball teams this spring and summer, Riggs said.

Posey Plaza at 226 Jefferson St. has four small shops inside and a rear community room with 14 vendors at this time.

A half mile east of Greenfield on S.R. 28 east is the Solid Rock Church of God. They will have vendors inside and out. There will be vendors, crafters, flea marketers and a bake sale. The church is offering lunch consisting of pulled pork or hot dogs, mac and cheese, chips, cupcakes and drinks. All proceeds go to sending the church youth to summer camp.

There will be raffles, door prize drawing and more at several stops.

This year an Easter Bunny will visit Solid Rock Church at 11 a.m. and Good Shepherd Church at 1 p.m. He will be seen in town before and after the stops.

Information for this story was provided by Lonnie Riggs.