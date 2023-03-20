Hillsboro chapter celebrates FFA Week

On the week of Feb. 19- 25 students from Hillsboro High School participated in National FFA Week under the Hillsboro FFA Chapter in order to draw attention to the organization and how it develops young leaders through agricultural education. To participate, they created a list of themes to do each day of the week. Tuesday through Thursday the themes were America Day, Tie-Dye, Pajama Day and Anything but a Backpack Day. Students had so much fun engaging in the exciting activities throughout the week. Hillsboro students are pictured participating in Pajama Day.

