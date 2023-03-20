The Hillsboro FFA last month held its annual Alumni Consignment Auction at the Highland County Fairgrounds where many items were consigned the days leading up to the auction. FFA alumni members helped organize the auction by unloading and loading items and moving things that needed to be auctioned. The current FFA members directed traffic, held up item numbers, checked out machinery and made and sold food. It was an amazing day with 1,010 items clerked and 99.2% of the items sold. The event has continuously helped the Hillsboro FFA youth with furthering their education. The money raised at the auction goes toward the Hillsboro FFA Scholarship Fund. Without local members and volunteers the Alumni Consignment Auction would not have been possible. Pictured (l-r) are Abigail Fryman, Delaina Southworth and Rylea Scarberry.

