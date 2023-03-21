Holy Week services at First Presbyterian

Several special services are being planned at the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church, located at 201 E. Main St., in observance of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, His institution of the Lord’s Supper and His Resurrection.

The week’s schedule is as follows:

Sunday, April 2, Palm Sunday

8:30 a.m. — Worship service: Liturgy of the Palms

10 a.m. — Worship service: Children’s Palm Sunday program

Youth Easter egg hunt after the later service

Thursday, April 6, Maundy Thursday.

7:00 p.m. — Re-enactment of the Last Supper

Friday, April 7, Good Friday

The community gathers at the Northview Baptist Church at 7 p.m. for a remembrance of Christ’s sacrifice for each of us.

Saturday, April 8

A bake sale will be held at the church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in order to raise funds for the ministries of the church.

Sunday, April 9, Easter

Sunrise Service — 7 a.m., Liberty Park

8:30 a.m. — Resurrection Celebration Worship Service

10 a.m. — Easter Worship Service

All are invited to any and all of the services. For more information call 937-393-3171 or 740-505-3850.

Submitted by First Presbyterian Church.