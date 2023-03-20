Radio-Telethon Auction items

The 51st annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon will be held for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults on Wednesday, March 29, 2at the Hillsboro Orpheum and the media room at McClain High School in Greenfield.

In addition to taking donations and pledges in person and by telephone that evening, the Hillsboro Rotary Club will again auction several items that have been donated to be sold at auction during the event which will be broadcast on WSRW AM 1590 and 101.5 FM , the community access channels on the Spectrum Cable System and live streamed on the Highland County Society Facebook Page and Tech-T productions website.

John Barney of iHeart Media and WSRW Radio has donated four tickets to the Jason Aldean concert to be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Riverbend Music Center. The Highland County Family YMCA branch of the Cincinnati Y has donated a one-year family membership. An anonymous donor has donated an Ohio State football autographed by former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud who will likely be an NFL first round draft choice and possibly the overall No. 1 pick in April.

Merchants National Bank, this year’s host bank at the Hillsboro Orpheum venue, has donated three items. One is a framed montage of individual photographs of all of the Heisman Trophy winners from the Ohio State University football team. One is a set containing a Cincinnati Bengals hat, mini helmet and football, all of which are autographed by David Fulcher, who was a standout defensive back for the Bengals for many years. The featured item is a framed Joe Burrow black Bengals jersey, with an autographed photograph in the lower right corner.

Two tickets to the Ohio State Buckeyes opening home game on Sept. 3 will also be auctioned.

Bids can be placed by telephone during the event by calling 937-402-5557, or in person at the Hillsboro Orpheum. Bids may also be submitted in advance by calling or texting 937-763-2850 with proof of identity. The bids will close and the auction items will be sold at 8:50 p.m. The buyers will be able to pick up their items upon payment that night or at Merchants National Bank’s main branch the next day.

Submitted by Rocky Coss, Hillsboro Rotary Club.