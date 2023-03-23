Greenfield 5th graders help local causes with art

Submitted photo

In something called Art for a Cause, Greenfield Elementary fifth-graders last month auctioned off paintings, which the students created themselves, on the school’s Facebook page in order to benefit two local charities that they chose. Those charities are the Highland County Homeless Shelter and the Highland County Humane Society. The final tally for the auction came to $757, which means each charity will receive $378.50 from the students’ efforts. The students are pictured here in front of the school building recently following the final numbers being calculated from the auction.