Homeless shelter capital campaign

The Highland County Homeless Shelter recently received a $1,000 donation for its annual capital campaign from Merchants National Bank. The donation will assist the shelter in providing clients with shelter, food and utilities. The mission of the Highland County Homeless Shelter is to provide safe, temporary housing for homeless individuals and families, and to aid those that are homeless with the resources and referrals that will help them obtain and maintain permanent housing. Community support from local businesses like Merchants National Bank is imperative to the success of the Highland County Homeless Shelter, said executive director of the homeless shelter. Pictured (l-r) are Paul W. Pence Jr., Denise Fauber, Hawkins, Bertha Hamilton, Linda Smith and Jake DeHart.

