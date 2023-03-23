HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

March 22

INCIDENT/ARREST

At 1:12 p.m. hours, officers with the police department were dispatched to 214 Cedar Woods Drive, Apartment 19, in the city of Hillsboro referencing a subject known to be trespassed. Joseph Cramton, 35, of Hillsboro, was located and arrested for criminal trespassing and on an outstanding bench warrant.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Hunley, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested for receiving stolen property and two counts of misuse of a credit card.

Heather Taber, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Michael Hamm, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.