Hillsboro FFA offers ag power diagnostics

In FFA, there are many Career Development Events (CDEs) for everyone, no matter what your interests may be. Recently, Zach Askren and Owen Florea got to jump into the more mechanical side of the CDEs — Ag Power Diagnostics. They serve as an assessment in students’ knowledge on the recognizing and the repairing of different issues in industrial as well as agricultural power equipment. Askren and Florea were one of two teams who were able to find all of the problems in the morning session of the Ag Power Diagnostics contest held at Ag Pro in Wilmington. When asked about his experience with the contest, Askren said, “Ag Power Diagnostics has taught me so much that I have been able to use it even outside of this CDE.” Pictured are Askren (left) and Florea competing in the Ag Power Diagnostics Competition at Wilmington Ag Pro.

