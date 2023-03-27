Lynchburg Lions help library

The Lynchburg Lions Club recently presented eight full screen magnifiers to the Lynchburg Library. The Lions are known for their community service projects. Sight saving, eye care, and eye research are major priorities of Lions Clubs worldwide. The Lynchburg club purchased four magnifiers that have four times capability and four additional units that have three times capability. These units were placed in the Library where they will be available to anyone. They are one of many service projects made to the community by the Lynchburg club. The money generated for these donations came from the Club’s annual candy sale. The magnifiers were presented to Elaine Williams, manager of the Lynchburg branch of the Highland County District Library. They will be available to anyone who has vision impairment and who needs magnification to read or better see other materials. Pictured (l-r) are Lion Jim Faust, librarian Elaine Williams, Lions President Bob Roth, Lions VP Virginia Rhonemus and Lions Treasurer Chris Hamlin.

