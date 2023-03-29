Hillsboro flushing hydrants April 1-4

The city of Hillsboro Public Works Department will conduct its annual spring hydrant flushing starting Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 4.

While water will remain safe throughout the flushing process, the water department advises that water may become discolored and appear reddish or milky as a result of high velocities achieved during the flushing process. Hydrant flushing is necessary to enhance water quality and taste along with functional operation of fire hydrants and for Hillsboro customer’s fire protection.

Flushing will begin at the northeast section of Hillsboro proceeding to the northwest, southeast and southwest areas of town. Customers should be aware of change in water pressure and color of their water as these are common characteristics of hydrant flushing.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution when approaching crews flushing hydrants.

Submitted by the city of Hillsboro Public Works Department.