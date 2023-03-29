Kline honored by fair association

Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Agriculture) Interim Director Tracy Intihar addressed delegates from Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs at the 98th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Honors were awarded to individuals and organizations for outstanding service to their local fairs. Of this group, nine received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs. ODA Interim Director Intihar presented each winner with a certificate.

Among those honored was Chris Kline of Ross County.

Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair support the local economy and help educate the public about the importance of agriculture and the many necessities it provides, including food, clothing, shelter, fuel and energy. In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, ODA is responsible for helping to assure the safety of amusement rides, for monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition, and for coordinating animal health efforts with designated local veterinarians.

Submitted by Sandy Free.