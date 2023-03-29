Chamber annual meeting is May 18

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and dinner on Thursday, May 18, at The Barn at Hidden Ridge.

This event allows chamber members and community leaders to gather, network and enjoy a laid-back evening together. Attendees will enjoy a meal prepared by some of the area’s best caterers and restaurants, and an open bar at The Barn at Hidden Ridge located at 6312 Fair Ridge Rd. This year’s event, titled Hats Off to Our Members, will celebrate the accomplishments of the Highland County Chamber and recognize the many hats worn by the chamber membership.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite hat as prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories.

Tickets can be purchased for $50 each or can be bundled by choosing a sponsorship level. Visit www.thehighlandchamber.com for more information.

The chamber is also collecting items to use for raffle prize baskets. Attendees will be able to purchase raffle tickets and then place their tickets in the basket(s) they choose. Local businesses and individuals can contribute a product, service or gift certificate to be included in the baskets. This year the basket themes are: Help your Highland County Business Grow, Have Fun with your Family, Enjoy all Highland County has to Offer, and Get Toasted this Summer. Donations can be dropped off at the chamber office or a pick-up time can be scheduled by calling 937-393-1111.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Monday, May 1.

For questions or more information, call the Highland County Chamber of Commerce at 937-393-1111.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.