Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

NEW

S.R. 785 Culvert Replacement — Work is set to begin on April 6 for a culvert replacement between Greenbriar Road and McClure Road. The road will be closed for three days. During the closure traffic will be detoured via S.R. 247 and S.R. 73. Estimated completion: April 8 by 3:30 p.m.

S.R. 41 Culvert Replacement — Work is set to begin on April 3 for a culvert replacement between Couch Road and the Pike County line. The road will be closed three days. During the closure traffic will be detoured via S.R. 753 and U.S. Route 50. Estimated completion: April 5 by 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 50 and S.R. 73 Resurfacing — Work is set to begin on April 10 for a resurfacing project on portions of U.S. 50 and S.R. 73. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. One lane of traffic will be maintained throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: summer 2023.

ONGOING

S.R. 72 Bridge Replacement — Work began March 13 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 72 between Oak Grove Road and S.R. 28, over Middle Fork Lees Creek. S.R. 72 will be closed for 90 days for this construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 28, S.R. 73 and S.R. 729. Estimated completion: summer 2023.

Strait Creek Road Bridge Replacement — Work began March 1 for a bridge replacement on Strait Creek Road approximately 0.5 miles west of S.R. 41. The road was closed March 6 and will remain closed for the duration of construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 41, Sinking Spring Road and Elmville Road. Estimated completion: summer 2023.

U.S. 50 Resurfacing — Work resumed on a resurfacing project on U.S. 50 between the city of Hillsboro and Carper Lane starting March 27. Remaining work will include repairs and maintenance to bridges along the route. One lane of traffic will be maintained using temporary signals for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: spring 2023.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.