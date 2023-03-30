Coss: ‘Best event in 15 years’

Pulling in $150,434 in donations, the 51st annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon was the most successful fundraising event in support of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults in more than a decade.

An estimated crowd of nearly 400 people attended the fundraiser Wednesday at the Hillsboro Orpheum.

Each year, the Hillsboro and Greenfield Rotary Clubs organize the radio-telethon to support the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, which provided for the medical needs of Highland County residents when other help is unavailable.

The supporting event organized by the Greenfield Rotary Club was broadcast from the McClain High School studio in Greenfield. The Greenfield portion of the radio-telethon raised about $3,300 this year.

The two rotary clubs raised more than $117,000 during the 2022 event.

“It’s the best event we’ve had in 15 years,” said Rocky Coss, who serves on the board of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults and is the chairman of the event’s committee for the Hillsboro Rotary Club. “This was a really great year, and it’s really gratifying to see the community come together to support a local organization that helps local people,” he said.

Coss said the Highland County Society for Children and Adults is unique in its ability to ensure all the donations it receives are used to help people within the county.

“With things that have been going on with inflation and so forth, there’s been an increased need for families in the county,” said Coss. “We have spent quite a bit of money this year, so this is going to be really useful to enable the organization to continue its mission.”

The Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles came through with the largest donation this year by contributing $25,000 plus an additional $1,000 from its auxiliary organization.

Checks for the Highland County Society for Children and Adults are still being accepted. They should be made out to HCSC and taken to any branch of Merchants National Bank or mailed to the society at P.O. Box 972, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The following is a list of the top donations received at this year’s radio-telethon:

Hillsboro Eagles – $25,000 and $1,000 from the Eagles Auxiliary for a total of $26,000

Cassner Foundation – $15,000

Merchants National Bank – $10,000 plus donated Joe Burrow jersey, Heisman montage and Bengals items for auction

Hillsboro Rotary Club – $6,000 plus $4,737 from the Chili Super and Dessert Auction for a total of $10,437

Hillsboro VFW – $7,750 and $250 from the auxiliary for a total of $8,000

Lynchburg-Clay students and staff – $6,600

Emery family – $5,000

Allensburg Church of Christ – $2,910

Highland District Hospital and medical staff – $2,500

NCB – $2,500

Peoples Bank – $2,500

Hillsboro Elementary, middle school and FFA – $2,028

Weastec – $2,000

Southern Hills Bank – $1,500

Fifth Third Bank – $1,500

First State Bank – $1,500

Rick/Robin O’Dell – $1,500

Bagshaw Trust – $1,500

Jeanine/Jeff Rosselott – $1,500

Bright Local students and staff $1,037

The auction items and what they sold for were:

Ohio State football home game tickets – $400

Jason Aldean tickets – $150

Bengals items signed by David Fulcher – $120

OSU Heisman montage – $430

YMCA membership – $110

Joe Burrow framed jersey – $1,100

Joe Burrow framed signed photo – $850

CJ Stroud signed OSU football – $700

Total – $3,860

