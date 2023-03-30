Kingston woman charged with arson

The Ohio Department of Commerce State Fire Marshal’s Office has announced the arrest of 52-year-old Candy Taylor, of Kingston, Ohio (Ross County), on charges of aggravated arson. Taylor is accused of starting a fire that destroyed a garage and a residence at 7 Second St. and caused damage to a residence at 11 Second St. in Kingston on March 27.

The structures were occupied at the time of the fire, and multiple mutual aid departments were called to assist.

“The arrest of the suspect in the arson case is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau and their local partners,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. “We will continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible for such crimes to justice and ensure the safety of our communities.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the fire, and during the course of their investigation, Taylor was identified as a suspect. She was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of aggravated arson. The case will be presented to the Ross County Prosecutors Office for additional charges.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Commerce.