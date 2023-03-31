A family recipe for Easter

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week I was sent this wonderful recipe from Teresa Napier. I am sharing all of her correspondence as it is so touching. I appreciated that you took the time to send this family recipe for everyone to enjoy. I love it. Thank you so much.

If anyone has a special recipe they would like to share, please send them, along with a story about the recipe if you have one, to shughes@timesgazette or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week.

NOTE — The following was written by Teresa Napier:

Hello Sharon,

I hope you are doing well. I truly enjoy the contribution that recipes bring to the local paper. Cooking is my passion and I have been thinking about submitting recipes to you for some time, but am just now getting around to it. I appreciate the old-fashioned idea of sharing recipes as way of encouraging people to experience the cultural celebration of food and the consequential connection that forms between people who enjoy it together.

Enclosed in a beloved family recipe that my grandmother used to make for family gatherings. It is a fruit pizza that I now serve as a dessert every Easter. The fresh fruit is refreshing and reminds me of spring. With the multi-step process it may seem like a lot, but it is actually quite simple to put together. My kids love helping spread the topping and decorating it with fruit.

FRUIT PIZZA

Crust:

2 sticks of butter, soft

4 Tablespoons sugar

2 cups all purpose flour

Combine, then press into a 16-inch pizza pan

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes, or until lightly browned around the edges.

Allow to cool completely

Topping:

1 (8oz) package cream cheese

1 (8oz) container whipped topping

1/4 confectioners’ sugar

Combine, then add to cooled crust

Fruit*

2 to 3 kiwifruit, peeled and thinly sliced

1 to 2 bananas, sliced

1 (11 oz.) can mandarin oranges, drained

1/2 cup red grape halves

Arrange fruit in a decorate pattern on top of pizza, or however you wish.

* You can use any combination of fruit you would like. This selection just offers a variety of colors and textures, and they also compliment one another.

Glaze:

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup orange juice

2 Tablespoons cold water

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

Pinch of salt

In a saucepan, combine glaze ingredients. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly for two minutes, or until thickened and translucent.

Brush over fruit topping (this will add flavor plus prevent the fruit from browning).

Refrigerate 4 to 6 hours, or overnight before serving. Slice, serve cold, and enjoy!

Very yummy!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.