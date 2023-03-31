Hillsboro pool opens on May 29

The Hillsboro Swim Organization will open its pool for its third year of operation under its current name on May 29 and will remain open through Aug. 12.

Formerly the privately owned Hillsboro Swim Club, the Hillsboro Swim Organization became a non-profit corporation at the end of 2019.

Revenue for the pool comes from pool admission and activity fees, fundraising and donations.

“We’re adding more swimming classes – both private classes and group lessons – and more adult water aerobics,” said Kathryn Hapner, the vice president and secretary of the organization’s board. “We’re also offering more midnight swims because those were a big hit last year.”

In 2022, the Hillsboro Swim Organization had 5,716 visits with an average daily attendance of 83. The highest daily attendance was 195.

Swimmers ages 13 and older can enjoy the pool for a day for $10. The cost for those from 5-12 years old is $5 for the day, and children 4 and younger are free.

Season pass options are available at gold, silver and standard levels. All season pass levels include free water aerobics. The silver pass option includes free entry to moonlight swims, the ability to participate in Bring-a-Friend Fridays, and a 20-percent discount on swim classes. In addition to those perks, the gold pass option includes a 10-percent discount for holding private parties, five free day passes, and voting rights in the organization.

Gold season passes are $270 for first-time patrons or $250 to renew. Silver season passes are $215 or $200 to renew. A standard season pass is $165 or $150 to renew.

“We think it’s a great value for the money, and we encourage everyone to come out either with a season pass or buy the daily pass,” said Hapner. “We get more people on the weekdays than weekends which is kind of surprising to me, but it’s always a fun-filled day.”

Two sessions of swim classes will be held June 12-16 and July 10-14. Enrollment begins June 1 for both private and group sessions. Private sessions are available for ages 2 and over, and group sessions will be provided for ages 4 and over.

Water aerobics will begin June 6 and will be held every Tuesday and Thursday evening of the season at no cost to season pass holders and $10 per class for all others.

Moonlight swims will be held throughout the season that are free to silver and gold season pass holders and $10 per event for all others.

Party rentals are also available for day and after-hours parties.

More information about the pool’s events and prices can be found at Hillsboroswim.com.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.