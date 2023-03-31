Fairfield pulls away from PV

It was beautiful day for softball as the Fairfield Lady Lions (2-1, 1-0 SHAC) traveled to Bainbridge to play the previously unbeaten Paint Valley Lady Bearcats (2-1, 0-0 SVC) of the Scioto Valley Conference. The Fairfield offense exploded for 15 runs on 13 hits to defeat Paint Valley 15-7.

The Lady Lions scored three runs in the first inning. With two outs and no one on base, Jobey Hattan singled up the middle and Sydney Sanders followed with a hard ground ball to the second baseman and was safe on the error. Emmi Vance singled to right field and circled the bases when the ball went through an outfielder.

Paint Valley took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, 5-3, taking advantage two walks, two singles, and three Lady Lion errors. Fairfield had only three errors in the game, but they all occurred in the first inning.

After a scoreless second inning, Fairfield took the lead, 6-5, with three runs in the top of the third inning. Rilee Quickle and Hattan had back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. Vance drove both home with a double to the fence in center field. Jaylie Duncan drove Vance in with a hard ground ball that went through the Lady Bearcat defense for an error.

Paint Valley retook the lead, 7-6, with two runs in the bottom of the third inning on three consecutive hits. But Fairfield pitcher Katelyn Chambliss shut down the Lady Bearcat offense over the next three innings. Freshman pitcher Rilee Quickle followed Chambliss to the circle to shutdown Paint Valley in the seventh inning.

Fairfield regained the lead, 9-7, with three more runs in the top of the fourth inning. Carly Sanders singled, Sydney Hooper had a bunt single, Hattan reached first base on a fielders choice, Sydney Sanders doubled and Vance was safe on an error.

The Lady Lions exploded for five runs in the sixth inning and a single run in the seventh inning.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Sydney Hooper (2 for 3, double, 2 runs), Rilee Quickle (1 for 4, 1 run, 1 RBI), Jobey Hattan (2 for 4, 4 runs), Sydney Sanders (2 for 4, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs), Emmi Vance (2 for 3, double, sac fly, 3 runs, 3 RBIs), Faith Miller (1 for 4, 2 RBIs), Katelyn Chambliss (2 for 4), Carly Sanders (2 for 4, 2 runs).

Katelyn Chambliss (2-1) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. Katelyn’s pitching line: 6 innings, 7 hits, 7 runs, 5 earned runs, 4 walks, and 7 strikeouts. Rilee Quickle’s pitching line: 1 inning, 1 hit, no runs, no earned runs, no walks, and 1 strikeout.

Kasarah Cantrell (2-1) suffered the loss for Paint Valley. Cantrell’s line: 6 innings, 12 hits, 14 runs, 4 earned runs, no walks, and no strikeouts. Delaney Mannion’s pitching line: 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 earned runs, no walks, 1 strikeout.

Information of this story was provided by Tom Purtell, Fairfield softball.