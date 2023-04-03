Campbell Physical Therapy opens

Campbell Physical Therapy and Wellness celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon cutting from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce on March 30.

Owned and operated by Dr. Craig Campbell, Campbell Physical Therapy and Wellness provides mobile physical therapy services in Highland, Fayette and Clinton counties. Campbell Physical Therapy and Wellness will soon be opening a clinic location.

After working in the physical therapy profession for over 27 years, Campbell became disappointed with the increasing interference of insurance and organizational administrators in patient care. Campbell founded Campbell Physical Therapy and Wellness to create an environment where the patient’s best interests come first, and patient care is not negatively influenced by insurance or administrators.

“Campbell Physical Therapy and Wellness provides individualized physical therapy and wellness services based on the client’s unique needs, our extensive clinical expertise, and the best available evidence,” said Campbell. “We provide one-on-one care by a doctor of physical therapy. Clients will always be seen by a physical therapist and will never be double-booked with other clients.”

Campbell Physical Therapy and Wellness is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Special arrangements for other days and times may be made upon request. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 614-285-6274 or visit https://www.campbellphysicaltherapyandwellness.com/.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.