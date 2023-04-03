Hillsboro library hosting Career Spotlight

With graduation dates on the horizon, the Hillsboro Library is hoping to help patrons on their career journeys with a special program series.

“Our Career Spotlight presentations will highlight 10 different careers,” said library circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “These will happen throughout April and May and will give juniors and seniors, as well as other patrons interested in new career paths, the chance to learn about various jobs.

“We are so grateful to the volunteers who are coming to talk about their careers. The library posted on Facebook that we were planning a special series like this and the response was overwhelming. Our available dates filled up very quickly, and we are so thankful to everyone who responded. We really hope we’ll get big crowds for these programs.”

The dates and presenters are as follows:

· Wednesday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. – Jackie Pierson (nurse practitioner)

· Thursday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m. – David Mayer (business/accounting professional)

· Wednesday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m. – Dr. Sharp (veterinarian)

· Thursday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. – Samantha Nartker (cosmetologist)

· Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. – Seth Allen (mechanical engineer)

· Monday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m. – Sarah Cayse (Paint Creek Joint/EMS Fire District)

· Wednesday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m. – Corey Cockerill (communications)

· Wednesday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. – Joshua Pennington (ODNR)

· Wednesday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. – Josh Montgomery (computer science)

· Wednesday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m. – Audrey Wagstaff (sociology and criminal justice)

In addition, Ashley Saunders with the Reserves Network will give a presentation on Thursday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m. focusing on resume and interviewing tips.

For more information on these or other programs, visit www.highlandco.org, search Highland County District Library of Ohio on Facebook, or call 937-393-3114.

The story was provided by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.