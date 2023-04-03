Mad River Rd./S.R. 73 realignment

Work is set to begin on April 17 on a safety improvement project to realign Mad River Road and improve the existing intersection of Mad River Road and S.R. 73. Initial work will include mobilization of equipment and materials to the site and may require daily lane closures on the affected routes with traffic maintained using flaggers.

Mad River Road will close April 24 for the duration of the project. During the closure traffic will be detoured via Powell Road. The project will also include a single lane closure of S.R. 73 later in the project for installation of a culvert and construction of a right turn lane on S.R. 73 eastbound.

KT Holden Construction, LLC, was awarded the $1.3 million contract to construct the project.

The estimated completion date is summer 2023.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.