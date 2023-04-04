Grand jury indicts fifteen

A Lynchburg man charged with domestic violence and abduction was among 15 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Robert Jackson, 57, was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Feb. 28, 2023, Jackson knowingly caused serious physical harm to someone.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Feb. 28, 2023, Jackson knowingly caused physical harm to a family or household member, with Jackson having been previously convicted of domestic violence two previous times in Hillsboro Municipal Court.

According to court documents for the third count, on or around Feb. 28, 2023, Jackson restrained the victim under the circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to them or placed them in fear.

In other indictments, Nicole Pierce, 42, Hillsboro, was charged with one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around March 11, 2023, Pierce attempted or caused physical harm to someone by means of a fixed blade knife.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around March 11, 2023, Pierce attempted to cause physical harm to someone.

John Jennings, 53, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; forgery, a fifth-degree felony; and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Feb. 1-21, 2023, Jennings exerted control over U.S. currency in the amount of $1,225, without the owner’s consent.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Feb. 1-8, 2023, Jennings obtained or exerted control over checks without the consent of the owners.

According to court documents for the third count, on or around Feb. 1-21, 2023, Jennings wrote seven different check numbers with Jennings knowing the checks were forged and the victim was elderly person.

According to court documents for the fourth count, on or around Feb. 8-21, 2023, Jenning operated a 2007 Hyundai without the owners’ consent and had possession of the vehicle for more than 48 hours.

Dennis Sears, 41, Lynchburg, was indicted on one count of assault on an employee of a local correctional facility, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Feb. 20, 2023, Sears harmed or attempted to harm to a commanding officer on the grounds of a local correctional facility.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Tommy Brockman, 41, Hillsboro, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fifth-degree felony.

* Jason Storer, 47, Lynchburg, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

* David Williams, 29, Hillsboro, for failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a fourth-degree felony.

* Kendra Ward, 51, South Salem, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police office, third-degree felony; aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Daniel Hatfield, 50, Greenfield, for three counts of aggravated possession of meth, all fifth-degree felonies.

* Bradley Clark, 39, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Joshua Hammond, 39, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Joann Shapley, 44, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of meth, a third-degree felony.

* Robert Dool, 36, Wildomar, California, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

* Steven Gibson, 51, Hillsboro, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

* Kelley Humphrey, 26, Beavercreek, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

