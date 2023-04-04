No siren test Wednesday

The Southwest Ohio counties will not be testing their outdoor warning sirens at 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, according to the Highland County Emergency Management Agency.

The outdoor warning sirens are tested the first Wednesday of every month at 12 p.m. The next test of the outdoor warning sirens will be May 3, 2023, at 12 p.m.

For information about Highland Countyweather visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HighlandCountyOhioEMA/about, the agency website at https://www.highlandcountyema.com/index.html or Emergency Alerts at Hyper-Reach, call or text “alert” to 937-500-0648 or complete the form at https://bit.ly/HighlandAlerts.

Submitted by Doug Bushelman, director, Highland County EMA.