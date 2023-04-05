Barnyard Bunch elects officers

The Barnyard Bunch 4-H Club recently took a field trip to Washington C.H. to visit Heritage Meat Company. Members toured the new facility and were able to ask questions about meat production. The club also met at The Back Room Paradise in New Market where they elected the new officer team. Pictured (l-r) are president Carter Boyd, vice president Jayden Hixon, secretary Ryan Fender, treasurer Colton Boggess and news reporter Ava Priest. On March 18 the club met again and collected canned food for the homeless shelter and blessing boxes in Hillsboro. The members also practiced for their respective skillathons at the meeting. The club met April and discussed new business and participated in three different game stations with their groups.

