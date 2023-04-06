GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

April 2

INCIDENT

A resident of the 3600 block of Pleasant Road reported identity theft.

April 5

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 700 block of Williams Road for a trash dumping complaint. This incident remains under investigation.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Charitee D, Day, 49, Midland, DUI.

Roy T. McGlone, 38, Londonderry, no operator’s license.

John A. Minton, 32, Hillsboro, reckless operation and speeding.

Carrie L. Randall, 34, Lynchburg, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Daniel T. Allen, 37, Burlington, Kentucky, criminal trespassing.

Christina B. Develvis, 35, Hillsboro, possession of drugs.