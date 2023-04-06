Highland County travel report

CHILLICOTHE – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

NEW

S.R. 73 Safety Improvement — Work is set to begin on April 17 for a safety intersection realignment at the intersection of Mad River Road and S.R. 73. Mad River Road will be closed on April 24 for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via C.R. 7, C.R. 9, and S.R. 73. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

S.R. 785 Culvert Replacement — Work was set to begin on April 6 for a culvert replacement between Greenbriar Road and McClure Road. The road will be closed for three days for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via S.R. 247 and S.R. 73. Estimated completion: April 8 by 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 50 and S.R. 73 Resurfacing — Work is set to begin on April 10 for a resurfacing project on portions of U.S. 50 and S.R. 73. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 pm., Monday through Friday. One lane of traffic will be maintained throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

U.S. 50 between Spickard Road and Fenner Road.

S.R. 73 between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line.

ONGOING

S.R. 72 Bridge Replacement — Work began March 13 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 72 between Oak Grove Road and S.R. 28, over Middle Fork Lees Creek. S.R. 72 will be closed for 90 days for this construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 28, S.R. 73, and S.R. 729. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

Strait Creek Road Bridge Replacement — Work began March 1 for a bridge replacement on Strait Creek Road approximately 0.5 miles west of S.R. 41. The road was closed as of March 6 and will remain closed for the duration of construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 41, Sinking Spring Road and Elmville Road. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

U.S. 50 Resurfacing — Work resumed on a resurfacing project on U.S. 50 between the city of Hillsboro and Carper Lane on March 27. Remaining work will include repairs and maintenance to bridges along the route. One lane of traffic will be maintained using temporary signals for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Spring 2023.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.