Hillsboro boys capture tri-meet

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion high school track teams competed in a tri-meet at McClain High School Tuesday that included Hillsboro.

Hillsboro won the boys meet with 70 points. McClain was second with 54 points and Washington tallied 51 points.

McClain won the girls’ meet with 73 points. Hillsboro accumulated 55 points and Washington scored 45 points.

Boys 1st place results

Shot put: Robbie Wise, Mc, 41’ 8 1/2”.

Discus: Robbie Wise, Mc, 112’0.

Long jump: Rocky Jones, W, 19’ 10”.

High jump: Paris Nelson, W, 6’ 0”

Pole vault: Jackson Crago, Mc, 11’ 0”.

4 x 800-meter relay: H, 9:15 (Nick Turner, Chris Davis, Ryan Howland, Corbin Winkle).

110-meter hurdles: Paris Nelson, W, 15.99.

100-meter dash: Mason Coffman, W, 11.44.

4 x 200-meter relay: Washington: 1:36 (Rocky Jones, Gabe Perez, Mason Coffman, Andrew Young).

1600-meter run: Corbin Winkle, H, 5:02.

4 x 100-meter relay: H, 46.49: (Austin Barrett, Steven Kibler, Jevin Hochstul, Cam Smart).

400-meter dash: D.J. Frost, Mc, 54.11.

300-meter hurdles: Cam Smart, H, 45.21.

800 meter run: Nick Turner, H, 2:10.61.

200-meter dash: Mason Coffman, W, 22.24.

3200-meter run: Corbin Winkle, H, 11:06.24.

4 x 400 meter relay: H, 3:44 (Nick Turner, Tate Davis, Austin Bledsoe, Cam Smart).

Girls 1st place results:

Shot Put: Leah Lovett, Mc, 31’ 9 1/2”.

Discus: Lily Barnes, Mc, 119’ 4”.

Long jump: Luca Matesic, Mc, 5’ 6”.

High jump: Mylie Lovett, Mc, 5’ 1”.

Pole vault: Becca Bergstrom, Mc, 8’ 0”.

4 x 800-meter relay: H, 11:04 (Gracie Thoroman, Ramsey Haines, Brooklyn Minton, Jailyn Williams).

100-meter hurdles: Brenna Wright, Mc, 16.74.

100-meter dash: Kierstin Mitchell, W, 13.2.

4-x-200-meter relay: W, 1:50.00 (Morgan Cartwright, Kierstin Mitchell, Megan Mongold, Allie Mongold).

1600-meter run: Taylor Thoroman, H, 5:56.

4 x 100-meter relay: Mc, 54.40 (Luca Matesic, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook, Ryan Butterbaugh).

400-meter dash: Allie Mongold, W, 1:02.96.

300-meter hurdles: Ryan Butterbaugh, Mc, 49.33.

800-meter run: Taylor Thoroman, H, 2:35.30.

200-meter dash: Kierstin Mitchell, W, 27.61.

3200-meter run: Taylor Thoroman, H, 13:04.06.

4 x 400-meter relay: W, 4:20 (Allie Mongold, Morgan Cartwright, Megan Mongold, Kierstin Mitchell).

