Crash claims Greenfield man

A Greenfield man lost his life in a three-vehicle accident Saturday when a another driver allegedly pulled into the path of his vehicle in Clinton County.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Patrol said the accident took place at 10:44 a.m. on Antioch Road near Scissorville Road.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Edford Parker, 72, of Greenfield, was operating a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado westbound on Antioch Road at the same time that Zachary Basford, 26, was driving eastbound on Antioch Road. Basford turned his vehicle left into the path of Parker’s vehicle, the state patrol said.

Both vehicles traveled off the north side of the roadway. Parker’s vehicle overturned and struck a parked motor vehicle, according to the state patrol.

Parker was flown by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where he was pronounced deceased.

The state patrol was assisted on the scene by the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire, Highland County Joint Fire and Ambulance District from Leesburg and CareFlight.