GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

April 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Natalie Butterbaugh, 24, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and issued citations for open container and no taillights.

Angelica Munyon, 35, Leesburg, was issued citations for driving under suspension, fictitious license plate and unsafe vehicle.

April 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Beeman Strausbaugh Jr., 40, Londonderry, was arrested for attempted escape and persistent disorderly conduct.

April 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Peggy Stiles, 64, South Salem, was arrested for a probation violation.

Gavin Mariman, 23, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

April 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Scott McMurry, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for telecommunications harassment.

Travis Knell, 24, New Vienna, was issued citation for no operator’s license.

April 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Two male juveniles were taken into custody on warrants out of Lawrence County after a stolen school bus was located in the village.