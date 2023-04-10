GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
April 2
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Natalie Butterbaugh, 24, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and issued citations for open container and no taillights.
Angelica Munyon, 35, Leesburg, was issued citations for driving under suspension, fictitious license plate and unsafe vehicle.
April 3
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Beeman Strausbaugh Jr., 40, Londonderry, was arrested for attempted escape and persistent disorderly conduct.
April 4
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Peggy Stiles, 64, South Salem, was arrested for a probation violation.
Gavin Mariman, 23, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
April 7
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Scott McMurry, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for telecommunications harassment.
Travis Knell, 24, New Vienna, was issued citation for no operator’s license.
April 8
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Two male juveniles were taken into custody on warrants out of Lawrence County after a stolen school bus was located in the village.