HDH nursing director visits SSCC

Southern State Community College recently welcomed Cathy Faulconer, director of nursing at Highland District Hospital, to the central campus where she met with associate degree nursing students who will be graduating in May.

As part of her visit, Faulconer assisted the students with developing their interview skills and preparing them for entrance into the workforce.

“As graduating registered nurses, students have spent countless hours getting to this point – graduation! When applying for nursing positions, it is imperative to take the time to prepare for the professional nurse interview. Applicants only get one chance to make a positive first impression, they need to make sure it’s exceptional,” said Faulconer.

Highland District Hospital, along with Southern State’s Health Sciences division, brings a team approach that will aid the students to achieve the goals of their selected health care pathway.

“Southern State provides students with the tools they need to succeed in their academic and professional careers,” said Dr. Julianne Krebs, dean of health sciences at Southern State. “We are confident that our nursing program will produce exceptional nurses who will make a difference in the health care industry.”

Students interested in the health care professions have many pathways to choose from at Southern State. The programs are designed to provide students with hands-on experience in both classroom and clinical settings and cover a broad range of topics, including anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, medical-surgical nursing and nursing leadership and management.

Applications for the Practical Nursing Program held on the Brown County Campus in Mount Orab will be accepted in July and August.

Associate Degree Nursing Program applications are now being accepted for the fall 2023 semester. There are many pathways available to enter the health science field – STNA, LPN, RN, medical assisting, phlebotomy and more. For more information, call 800-628-7722, ext. 2640 or email mstorrs@sscc.edu.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, SSCC.