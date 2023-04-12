McClain track teams top PV, Waynesville

The McClain boys and girls track teams both finished first in a tri-meet victory Tuesday over Waynesville and Paint Valley.

The first place finishers for the girls were:

Luca Matesic in the long jump.

Mylie Lovett in the high jump.

Becca Bergstrom in the pole vault.

Lily Barnes in the shot put.

Lilly Barnes in the discus.

The 4 x 800 relay team of Kaitlyn Jett, Brooke Baldwin, Katrina Sturgeon and Sierra Barton.

The 4 x 200 relay team of Lillie Saunders, Anna Eikenberry, Mylie Lovett and Addison Olaker.

The 4 x 100 relay team of Luca Matesic, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook and Ryan Butterbaugh.

Brenna Wright in the 100 hurdles.

Ryan Butterbaugh in the 300 hurdles.

For the boys:

Emerson Yates in the shot put.

The 4 x 800 relay team of Jobe Lugo, Creed Davis, Jeremy Webb and Zach Scales.

The 4 x 200 relay team of Jackson Crago, Nathan Alvarez, Justin Legge and Josiah Burchett.

Ethan Eakins in the 110 hurdles.

DJ Frost in the 100.

DJ Frost in the 400.

Ethan Eakins in the 300 hurdles.

DJ Frost in the 200.

The 4 x 400 relay team of DJ Frost, TD Matesic, Creed Davis and Robbie Wise.

“Great job by all of our athletes,” McClain boys track coach Steve Roble said.

Information for this story was provided by Steve Roble, McClain boys track coach.