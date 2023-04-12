HHS boys win tri-meet, girls finish 2nd

The Hillsboro boys took first place and the Lady Indians finished second in a tri-meet Tuesday at Miami Trace High School.

Boys team scores were: Hillsboro 81.5, Miami Trace 64.5 and Dayton Stebbins 29.

Girls team scores were: Miami Trace 87, Hillsboro 76 and Dayton Stebbins 12.

Following is a list of the Hillsboro results in each event with the contestants’ time, name and place they finished:

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash

14.38 Alizeh Hudson 2nd

16.32 Kennadie Lee 9th

16.69 Brooklyn Hamilton 10th

20.00 Allison Hendrix 15th

200 Meter Dash

29.74 Alizeh Hudson 2nd

30.17 Kelsey Gilkison 4th

32.66 Halle Jones 7th

33.77 Kennadie Lee 8th

44.21 Allison Hendrix 14th

400 Meter Dash

1:04.94 Olivia Covault 1st

800 Meter Run

3:06.76 Kennedy Sexton 4th

1600 Meter Run

6:02.38 Taylor Thoroman 1st

6:33.90 Abbey Letts 3rd

7:08.70 Brooklyn Lucarello 4th

3200 Meter Run

13:13.89 Ramsey Haines 1st

15:14.35 Kennedy Sexton 2nd

16:03.09 Emily Letts 3rd

100 Meter Hurdles

17.63 Kobie Miles 2nd

19.39 Kamryn Asbury 4th

21.80 Marah Roush 8th

300 Meter Hurdles

50.91 Kobie Miles 1st

57.05 Kamryn Asbury 2nd

1:06.34 Marah Roush 8th

4×100 Meter Relay

54.98 Relay Team 2nd

4×200 Meter Relay

2:00.35 Relay Team 2nd

4×400 Meter Relay

4:34.39 Relay Team 2nd

4×800 Meter Relay

11:29.96 Relay Team 2nd

High Jump

4-8 Gracie Thoroman 4th

4-6 Ramsey Haines 5th

4-0 Elizabeth Sowders 6th

Long Jump

15-2.5 Gracie Thoroman 1st

13-6.5 Natasha Knight 4th

12-1.5 Kamryn Asbury 7th

11-2.5 Halle Jones 9th

Pole Vault

6-6 Allison Browning 1st

Discus

83-5 Reagan Leeth 2nd

82-10 Peyton Bayless 3rd

79-0 Allie Roush 5th

75-7 Amani Cumberland 6th

58-11 Anne-Marie Ogden 8th

Shot Put

28-3 Peyton Bayless 2nd

27-8.25 Anne-Marie Ogden 4th

26-4.5 Allie Roush 6th

26-1 Reagan Leeth 7th

25-4 Amani Cumberland 8th

23-2 Kayleigh Elliott 10th

BOYS

100 Meter Dash

12.39 Jack Wagner 4th

12.40 Keahi Mhanna 5th

14.44 Jahari Pitts 15th

14.85 Jacob Schommer 17th

200 Meter Dash

25.04 Steven Kibler 4th

25.84 Keahi Mhanna 6th

26.41 Jack Wagner 8th

32.46 Jacob Schommer 18th

400 Meter Dash

58.45 Cooper Swope 3rd

1:29.45 Jacob Schommer 9th

800 Meter Run

2:10.89 Nick Turner 1st

2:24.31 Ryan Howland 3rd

2:43.48 Jacob Seaman 7th

1600 Meter Run

5:06.63 Corbin Winkle 1st

5:20.82 Chris Sowders 2nd

5:37.05 Ryan Howland 4th

3200 Meter Run

11:06.38 Corbin Winkle 1st

11:57.36 Chris Sowders 2nd

110 Meter Hurdles

17.27 Cameron Smart 1st

21.61 Mathias Hostetler 6th

300 Meter Hurdles

43.62 Cameron Smart 1st

53.87 Mathias Hostetler 6th

4×100 Meter Relay

50.00 Relay Team 3rd

4×200 Meter Relay

1:42.40 Relay Team 2nd

4×400 Meter Relay

3:47.14 Relay Team 1st

4×800 Meter Relay

9:22.28 Relay Team 1st

High Jump

5-10 Steven Kibler 1st

5-6 Jack Wagner 3rd

Long Jump

19-0 Steven Kibler 2nd

18-1 Jack Wagner 4th

Pole Vault

9-0 Austin Bledsoe 5th

7-6 Jacob Seaman 7t

6-6 Cooper Swope 8th

Discus

119-7 Ayden Clemons 1st

107-1 Ryan Mau 2nd

100-9 Griffin Hawk 3rd

98-7 Jahari Pitts 4th

94-10 Heath McCravey 5th

91-0 Caidan Fauber 7th

Shot Put

39-6.5 Ayden Clemons 1st

36-6 Griffin Hawk 2nd

35-7.5 Caidan Fauber 4th

35-3 Heath McCravey 5th

33-2.5 Ryan Mau 6th

33-0 Jahari Pitts 7th