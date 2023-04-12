HHS boys win tri-meet, girls finish 2nd

The Hillsboro boys took first place and the Lady Indians finished second in a tri-meet Tuesday at Miami Trace High School.
Boys team scores were: Hillsboro 81.5, Miami Trace 64.5 and Dayton Stebbins 29.
Girls team scores were: Miami Trace 87, Hillsboro 76 and Dayton Stebbins 12.
Following is a list of the Hillsboro results in each event with the contestants’ time, name and place they finished:
GIRLS
100 Meter Dash
14.38 Alizeh Hudson 2nd
16.32 Kennadie Lee 9th
16.69 Brooklyn Hamilton 10th
20.00 Allison Hendrix 15th
200 Meter Dash
29.74 Alizeh Hudson 2nd
30.17 Kelsey Gilkison 4th
32.66 Halle Jones 7th
33.77 Kennadie Lee 8th
44.21 Allison Hendrix 14th
400 Meter Dash
1:04.94 Olivia Covault 1st
800 Meter Run
3:06.76 Kennedy Sexton 4th
1600 Meter Run
6:02.38 Taylor Thoroman 1st
6:33.90 Abbey Letts 3rd
7:08.70 Brooklyn Lucarello 4th
3200 Meter Run
13:13.89 Ramsey Haines 1st
15:14.35 Kennedy Sexton 2nd
16:03.09 Emily Letts 3rd
100 Meter Hurdles
17.63 Kobie Miles 2nd
19.39 Kamryn Asbury 4th
21.80 Marah Roush 8th
300 Meter Hurdles
50.91 Kobie Miles 1st
57.05 Kamryn Asbury 2nd
1:06.34 Marah Roush 8th
4×100 Meter Relay
54.98 Relay Team 2nd
4×200 Meter Relay
2:00.35 Relay Team 2nd
4×400 Meter Relay
4:34.39 Relay Team 2nd
4×800 Meter Relay
11:29.96 Relay Team 2nd
High Jump
4-8 Gracie Thoroman 4th
4-6 Ramsey Haines 5th
4-0 Elizabeth Sowders 6th
Long Jump
15-2.5 Gracie Thoroman 1st
13-6.5 Natasha Knight 4th
12-1.5 Kamryn Asbury 7th
11-2.5 Halle Jones 9th
Pole Vault
6-6 Allison Browning 1st
Discus
83-5 Reagan Leeth 2nd
82-10 Peyton Bayless 3rd
79-0 Allie Roush 5th
75-7 Amani Cumberland 6th
58-11 Anne-Marie Ogden 8th
Shot Put
28-3 Peyton Bayless 2nd
27-8.25 Anne-Marie Ogden 4th
26-4.5 Allie Roush 6th
26-1 Reagan Leeth 7th
25-4 Amani Cumberland 8th
23-2 Kayleigh Elliott 10th
BOYS
100 Meter Dash
12.39 Jack Wagner 4th
12.40 Keahi Mhanna 5th
14.44 Jahari Pitts 15th
14.85 Jacob Schommer 17th
200 Meter Dash
25.04 Steven Kibler 4th
25.84 Keahi Mhanna 6th
26.41 Jack Wagner 8th
32.46 Jacob Schommer 18th
400 Meter Dash
58.45 Cooper Swope 3rd
1:29.45 Jacob Schommer 9th
800 Meter Run
2:10.89 Nick Turner 1st
2:24.31 Ryan Howland 3rd
2:43.48 Jacob Seaman 7th
1600 Meter Run
5:06.63 Corbin Winkle 1st
5:20.82 Chris Sowders 2nd
5:37.05 Ryan Howland 4th
3200 Meter Run
11:06.38 Corbin Winkle 1st
11:57.36 Chris Sowders 2nd
110 Meter Hurdles
17.27 Cameron Smart 1st
21.61 Mathias Hostetler 6th
300 Meter Hurdles
43.62 Cameron Smart 1st
53.87 Mathias Hostetler 6th
4×100 Meter Relay
50.00 Relay Team 3rd
4×200 Meter Relay
1:42.40 Relay Team 2nd
4×400 Meter Relay
3:47.14 Relay Team 1st
4×800 Meter Relay
9:22.28 Relay Team 1st
High Jump
5-10 Steven Kibler 1st
5-6 Jack Wagner 3rd
Long Jump
19-0 Steven Kibler 2nd
18-1 Jack Wagner 4th
Pole Vault
9-0 Austin Bledsoe 5th
7-6 Jacob Seaman 7t
6-6 Cooper Swope 8th
Discus
119-7 Ayden Clemons 1st
107-1 Ryan Mau 2nd
100-9 Griffin Hawk 3rd
98-7 Jahari Pitts 4th
94-10 Heath McCravey 5th
91-0 Caidan Fauber 7th
Shot Put
39-6.5 Ayden Clemons 1st
36-6 Griffin Hawk 2nd
35-7.5 Caidan Fauber 4th
35-3 Heath McCravey 5th
33-2.5 Ryan Mau 6th
33-0 Jahari Pitts 7th