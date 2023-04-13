HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 12

INCIDENT/ARREST

At 8:23 p.m., the police department received a call from a resident in the 100 block of West Pleasant Street. The caller stated that a male drove to their residence, was being disorderly, and made threats of harm. The male left the scene when he was told the resident was calling the police. Officers later located the male in question driving in the 100 block of West Pleasant Street at 9:56 p.m. Charles Pennington was arrested for aggravated menacing and OVI. Pennington was transported to the Highland County Jail.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Neal Lowman, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Amy Evers, 38, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.