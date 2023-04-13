County engineer details road projects

Multiple road projects coming to Highland County have been detailed by Highland County Engineer Christopher Fauber.

Fauber said one of those upcoming projects is the S.R. 73 and Mad River Road intersection near New Vienna. The Ohio Department of Transportation said the project is supposed to start April 17. Fauber said the county planned to rework some of the curves for about a half-mile there to “kind of” straighten it out and realign it.

Fauber said another planned project is a bridge on Strait Creek Road in Brush Creek Township. He said they were setting beams on it Thursday.

Fauber said that even though the project hadn’t been officially awarded yet, the county has an approved an Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) project for New Market Road Section C that runs basically from East Danville to U.S. Route 62 at New Market Road to repair and pave it.

He said he was excited to get the project going because the previous engineer worked on Prospect Road to S.R. 73, with Prospect Road continuing across the county and turning into New Market Road and “basically” going from S.R. 138 to S.R. 124. He said his goal was to try and rework the “whole entire section” of Prospect Road to have it completely paved and upgraded.

Another project Fauber mentioned was the countywide chip-and-seal program, which is for different roads throughout the county and will also include some countywide patching, paving and spot-paving.

“Remind the public, you know, that when they see signs and see our trucks and guys working along the road that we continue to ask them to slow down and be patient as we do our jobs,” Fauber said. “And, unfortunately, sometimes we do have to close roads and it requires people to take detours… So, we just ask that they’re aware of that and slow down and be patient with us.”

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.