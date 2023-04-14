In the kitchen this week I wanted something different. I happened to see a recipe from my friend Patricia Nicholes and to the kitchen I went and stirred up this delicious cake. You can’t go wrong if it says grandma and this recipe is Grandma’s Apple Pecan Cake.

I just happened to have apples and pecans so I thought, “Yes, let’s make a cake,” so here it is. I like Grandma’s Apple Pecan Cake because it is not too sweet and it’s moist.

Please send in your favorite recipes, along with a story about the recipe if there is one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

GRANDMA’S APPLE PECAN CAKE

Ingredients

3 large eggs

1 3/4 cups sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

5 apples, peeled and chopped

1 cup finely chopped pecans

powdered sugar

Directions

In a mixer, beat together the eggs, sugar and oil for five minutes.

Add the flour, soda, salt and cinnamon. Beat until well combined.

Stir in the apples and pecans. The batter will be very thick.

Pour the batter into prepared, greased 9-inch by 13-inch baking pan. Bake in a 350-degree oven for one hour.

Allow to cool and dust with powdered sugar before serving.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.