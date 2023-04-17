GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

April 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyla Baxla, 39, Greenfield, was issued citations for no operator’s license and failing to stop after a collision.

April 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Holly Harper, 43, Frankfort, was issued a citation for expired registration.

Whyette Copas, 25, New Boston, was arrested for a probation violation.

April 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Rhoades, 44, Leesburg, was arrested for a probation violation.

Travis Jones, 38, Hillsboro, was issued citations for driving under suspension and fictitious tags.

April 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

John Koch II, 32, Greenfield, was issued citations for no operator’s license and no plate light.

Mathew Potts, 37, Greenfield, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear.

Autumn Bainter, 36, Frankfort, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Neal Lowman, 30, Hillsboro, was arrested on a warrant out of the Hillsboro Police Department for failure to appear.

Paul Bond, 48, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and drug paraphernalia.

April 13

ARREST/CITATION

Mathew Potts, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for drug paraphernalia.

April 14

ARREST/CITATION

Robert Seipelt, 25, Sabina, was issued a citation for speed.

April 15

Phillip Whitley, 54, Bainbridge, was arrested for aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct by intoxication and drug paraphernalia.