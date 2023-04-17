GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
April 9
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Tyla Baxla, 39, Greenfield, was issued citations for no operator’s license and failing to stop after a collision.
April 10
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Holly Harper, 43, Frankfort, was issued a citation for expired registration.
Whyette Copas, 25, New Boston, was arrested for a probation violation.
April 11
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Tyler Rhoades, 44, Leesburg, was arrested for a probation violation.
Travis Jones, 38, Hillsboro, was issued citations for driving under suspension and fictitious tags.
April 12
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
John Koch II, 32, Greenfield, was issued citations for no operator’s license and no plate light.
Mathew Potts, 37, Greenfield, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear.
Autumn Bainter, 36, Frankfort, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Neal Lowman, 30, Hillsboro, was arrested on a warrant out of the Hillsboro Police Department for failure to appear.
Paul Bond, 48, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and drug paraphernalia.
April 13
ARREST/CITATION
Mathew Potts, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for drug paraphernalia.
April 14
ARREST/CITATION
Robert Seipelt, 25, Sabina, was issued a citation for speed.
April 15
Phillip Whitley, 54, Bainbridge, was arrested for aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct by intoxication and drug paraphernalia.