HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 11

INCIDENT

At approximately 10:05 p.m., the police department received a call in the 200 block of East South Street that someone had shot at a home with a BB gun. Upon arrival, officers located damage consistent with a BB gun to a window in the home as well as a vehicle that was parked out front. This case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact officer McMillan at 937-393-3411.

April 13

ARREST/CITATION

Tyler Yoakum, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

INCIDENT

At approximately 12:03 a.m., the police department received a call advising there was a male subject passed out in a vehicle at a business in the 100 block of East Main Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a William Willey, 30, of Hillsboro. After further investigation, Willey was arrested for possessing drug abuse instruments and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

ACCIDENT

At approximately 11:04 a.m., the police department responded to the area of West Main and South High streets for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Jacob Pinkerton, 30, of Hillsboro, was stopped at a light on West Main Street at the South High Street intersection preparing to make a right turn. A vehicle driven by Linda Pinkerton, 69, of New Vienna, was stopped behind Jacob Pinkerton’s vehicle. Linda Pinkerton proceeded forward and struck Jacob Pinkerton’s vehicle in a rear-end type collision. Linda Pinkerton was cited for assured clear distance ahead. No injuries were reported on the scene.

April 14

INCIDENT

At approximately 11:00 a.m., the police department received a call from the 700 block of North West Street advising there was a male with a warrant. It is believed that the male fled on foot prior to officers arrival. After further investigation, Alicia Marion, 27, of Hillsboro, was charged with obstructing justice and complicity to criminal trespassing. She was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.