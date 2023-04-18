Camp Canopy releases 2023 schedule

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation has released its Camp Canopy schedule for June 11-16, 2023, at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum. Registration is open to students who have completed eighth grade through graduating high school seniors.

“We are excited to teach our campers wildlife management tools like trapping and banding this year,” said Marne Titchenell, wildlife program director for OSU Extension and camp co-director. “Wildlife biologists have historically used these tools to study wildlife, and they are still critical for managing species and habitat.” Campers will also explore forestry and wildlife topics like Ohio tree identification, insects, silviculture and amphibians.

Nearly $8,000 in scholarships were awarded to campers pursuing a degree in forestry, wildlife or environmental science in 2022. Many campers have discovered their passion at Camp Canopy and pursued degrees and careers in these areas. Alyxandra Flott attended Camp Canopy as a student for several years, which helped her to choose a college major and career path. Flott is now a service forester with the Ohio Division of Forestry.

Many local organizations generously offer sponsorships to help cover the cost of camp. Contact your local Soil and Water Conservation district, logger chapter, or regional forestry association for applications. If you cannot locate a local sponsorship, reach out to info@ohioforest.org for additional assistance.

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity that supports Camp Canopy, as well as many other educational programs offered to students throughout Ohio. By designing lesson plans that incorporate adventure and education, the Ohio Forestry Association Foundation and Camp Canopy provide a comprehensive overview of the forestry and wildlife disciplines. A small group of dedicated individuals oversee camp activities and lessons to ensure campers receive the most engaging, educational experience possible. Learn more at campcanopy.com.

Submitted by Jenna Reese, executive director, Ohio Forestry Association, Inc.