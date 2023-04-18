Hillsboro girls roll over Washington

The Hillsboro Lady Indians varsity softball team visited Miami Trace High School to take on the Lady Panthers in a Frontier Athletic Conference game last Friday. Hillsboro won the game, 11-0, in five innings.

Camryn Spruell was the winning pitcher for Hillsboro. She pitched five innings, allowing two hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Kaylee Everhart pitched four innings for Miami Trace. She allowed nine hits and 10 runs (eight earned) with six walks and three strikeouts.

Gracie Cordell pitched one inning with two hits and one unearned run allowed for the Lady Panthers.

Lexi Ely hit a single and Zoey Grooms hit a double for Miami Trace.

Spruell led Hillsboro with three hits, including a double, two runs scored and three RBI.

Kinsey Gilliland went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and one RBI. Both of her hits were doubles. Halle Reveal had two hits and scored two runs for Hillsboro. Addie Huff, Isabelle Brunck, Hannah Burton and Morgan Garman each had one hit for Hillsboro. Eowyn Brown scored two runs for Hillsboro while Huff and Burton both scored one run.

RHE

H 304 31x x — 11 11 0

MT 000 00x x — 0 2 3

