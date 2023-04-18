Lady Tigers 3rd, Hillsboro boys 4th

WASHINGTON C.H. — The Hillsboro and McClain girls and boys track teams competed Friday in the Washington High School Invitation. In the girls event, McClain finished third and Hillsboro fourth in a 10-team field, and in the boys event Hillsboro finished seventh and McClain ninth in an 11-team field
Girls team scores were: Circleville 128.5, Washington 118, McClain 116, Hillsboro 83, Logan Elm 68.5, Cedarville 59.5, Zane Trace 59.5, London 50, Minford 13 and Grove City Christian 6.
Boys team scores were: Zane Trace 109.5, Cedarville 102.5, London 92.5, Washington 90, Logan Em 84, Minford 67, Hillsboro 58.5, Grove City Christian 40, Circleville 30, McClain 27 and WashingtonB 1.
Following are the Hillsboro and McClain results in each event with the contestants’ place, last and first name, and time or distance:
GIRLS
Shot put
2nd — Barnes, Lily, McClain, 33-04.00
10th — Ogden, Anne-Marie, Hillsboro, 25-05.00
11th — Bayless, Peyton, Hillsboro, 24-06.00
17th — Wise, Abby McClain, 23-01.00
High jump
2nd — Lovett, Mylie, McClain, 5-00.00
4th — Thoroman, Gracie, Hillsboro, 4-08.00
11th — Eikenberry, Anna, McClain 4-02.00
Pole Vault
2nd — Bergstrom, Becca, McClain 9-00.00
2000 Meters
2nd — Haines, Ramsey, Hillsboro, 8:49.90
7th — Minton, Brooklynn, Hillsboro, 9:47.55
11th — Saunders, Lillian, McClain 11:24.62
12th — Mustard, Abby McClain 11:24.67
4 x 800 Relay
2nd — Hillsboro ‘A’, 10:58.88 (Williams, Jailyn; Minton, Brooklynn; Haines, Ramsey, Thoroman, Taylor)
6th — McClain ‘A’, 11:28.72 (Jett, Kaitlyn; Baldwin, Brooklyn; Barton, Sierra; Sturgeon, Katrina)
100 Meters
1st — Wright, Brenna McClain 16.84
3rd — Miles, Kobi, Hillsboro, 17.62
7th — Asbury, Kamryn, Hillsboro, 19.05
10th — Giffin, Madalyn, McClain, 21.11
100 Meters
3rd — Matesic, Luca, McClain, 13.41
4th — Cook, Katie, McClain ,13.61
5th Browning, Allison, Hillsboro, 13.70
6th — Covault, Olivia, Hillsboro, 13.75
4 x 200 Relay
2nd — McClain ‘A’, 1:55.93 (Jett, Kaitlyn, Wright, Brenna; Eikenberry, Anna; Olaker, Addison)
6th — Hillsboro ‘A’, 1:59.27 (Gilkison, Kelsey; Asbury, Kamryn; Sowders, Elizabeth; Hudson, Alizeh)
4 x 100 Relay
2nd — McClain ‘A’, 52.48 (Butterbaugh, Ryan; Wright, Brenna; Cook, Katie; Matesic, Luca)
5th — Hillsboro ‘A’, 54.81, Gilkison, Kelsey; Miles, Kobi; Sowders, Elizabeth; Browning, Allison)
400 Meters
2nd — Williams, Jailyn, Hillsboro, 1:03.74
3rd — Covault, Olivia, Hillsboro, 1:03.98
9th — Eikenberry, Anna McClain 1:10.88
Girls 300 Hurdles
1st — Butterbaugh, Ryan, McClain, 50.28
2nd — Miles, Kobi, Hillsboro, 50.78
3rd — Wright, Brenna, McClain, 51.47
6th — Asbury, Kamryn, Hillsboro, 54.16
800 Meters
5th — Jett, Kaitlyn, McClain, 2:42.00 4
10th — Sturgeon, Katrina, McClain, 2:56.69
200 Meters
4th Matesic, Luca, McClain, 28.67
5 Bergstrom, Becca McClain 28.68
3200 Meters
3rd — Haines, Ramsey, Hillsboro, 13:29.40
5th — Baldwin, Brooklyn, McClain, 14:02.76
9th — Barton, Sierra, McClain, 14:47.42
4 x 400 Relay
4th — Hillsboro ‘A’ 4:24.72 (Williams, Jailyn; Thoroman, Gracie; Minton, Brooklynn; Covault, Olivia)
7th — McClain ‘A’ 4:45.22 (Jett, Kaitlyn; Saunders, Lillian; Butterbaugh, Ryan; Marsh, Abigail 0
Long Jump
3rd — Matesic, Luca, McClain, 15-01.50
7th — Thoroman, Gracie, Hillsboro, 13-09.00
13th — Olaker, Addison, McClain, 12-06.50
19th — Jones, Halle, Hillsboro, 11-06.00
Discus
2nd — Barnes, Lily, McClain, 110-11
6th — Mustard, Abby McClain, 88-00
10th — Leeth, Reagan, Hillsboro, 76-06
13th Bayless, Peyton, Hillsboro, 72-05
BOYS
Shot Put
7th — Yates, Emerson, McClain, 39-02.00
8th — Wise, Robbie, McClain, 37-10.00
13th — Fauber, Caidan, Hillsboro, 36-00.00
15th — Mau, Ryan Hillsboro 34-09.00
Long Jump
7th — Wagoner, Jack, Hillsboro, 17-07.25
11th — Bledsoe, Austin, Hillsboro, 16-11.75
17th — Bell, Jordan, McClain, 14-02.25
Shot put
5th — Yates, Emerson, McClain, 128-01
6th — Stevenson, Michael, McClain 127-11
9th — Mau, Ryan, Hillsboro, 118-00
100 Meters
5th — Frost, D.J., McClain, 11.61
10th — Hochstul, Jevin, Hillsboro, 12.10
13th — Wagoner, Jack, Hillsboro, 12.34
20th — Parks, Micah, McClain, 13.10
4 x 200 Relay
6th — Hillsboro ‘A’, 1:39.46 (Burns, Michael; Hochstul, Jevin; Bledsoe, Austin; Mhanna, Keahi)
9th — McClain ‘A’, 1:46.33 (Crago, Jackson; Alvarez, Nathan; McGlone, Kenton; Eakins, Ethan 0
1600 Meters
8th — Sowders, Chris, Hillsboro, 5:17.09
15th — Lugo, Jordan, McClain, 6:01.41
17th — Black, Brayden, McClain, 6:03.51
4 x 100 Relay
5th — Hillsboro ‘A’, 46.62 (Turner, Nick; Kibler, Steven; Hochstul, Jevin; Smart, Cameron)
7th — McClain ‘A’, 48.79 (Matesic, TD; Anderson, Braylon; Eakins, Ethan; Davis, Creed)
4 x 800 Relay
1st — Hillsboro ‘A’ 8:46.75 (Turner, Nick; Sowders, Chris; Howland, Ryan; Winkle, Corbin)
5th — McClain ‘A’, 9:53.24 (Lugo, Jobe; Davis, Creed; Webb, Jeremy; Scales, Zach)
110 Meter Hurdles
3rd — Smart, Cameron, Hillsboro 17.31
7th — Eakins, Ethan, McClain ,19.04
9th — Alvarez, Nicolas, McClain, 20.87
11th — Hostetler, Mathias, Hillsboro 21.10
400 Meters
7th — Matesic, TD, McClain, 54.95
10th Davis, Tate, Hillsboro, 57.75
11th — Swope, Cooper, Hillsboro, 58.13
300 Meter Hurdles
3rd — Smart, Cameron, Hillsboro, 42.41
8th — Eakins, Ethan, McClain, 43.30
11th — Hostetler, Mathias, Hillsboro, 46.00
17th — Alvarez, Nathan, McClain, 53.47
800 Meters
2nd — Turner, Nick, Hillsboro, 2:08.78
7th — Howland, Ryan, Hillsboro, 2:17.35
14th — Scales, Zach, McClain, 2:38.52
200 Meters
11th — Matesic, TD, McClain, 24.63
16th — Kibler, Steven, Hillsboro, 26.07
3200 Meters
3rd — Winkle, Corbin, Hillsboro, 10:45.69
6th — Sowders, Chris, Hillsboro, 11:54.31
12th — Lugo, Jobe, McClain, 12:38.59
4 x 400 Relay
5th — Hillsboro ‘A’, 3:44.78 (Turner, Nick; Swope, Cooper; Bledsoe, Austin; Smart, Cameron)
High Jump
9th — Wagoner, Jack, Hillsboro, 5-06.00
13th — Burns, Michael, Hillsboro, 5-00.00
Pole Vault
5th — Bledsoe, Austin, Hillsboro, 9-06.00
6th — Crago, Jackson, McClain, 9-06.00
7 Bogenrife, Tyler London 9-06.00
8 Abdulghani, Faris Washington 9-06.00