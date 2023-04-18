Lady Tigers 3rd, Hillsboro boys 4th

WASHINGTON C.H. — The Hillsboro and McClain girls and boys track teams competed Friday in the Washington High School Invitation. In the girls event, McClain finished third and Hillsboro fourth in a 10-team field, and in the boys event Hillsboro finished seventh and McClain ninth in an 11-team field

Girls team scores were: Circleville 128.5, Washington 118, McClain 116, Hillsboro 83, Logan Elm 68.5, Cedarville 59.5, Zane Trace 59.5, London 50, Minford 13 and Grove City Christian 6.

Boys team scores were: Zane Trace 109.5, Cedarville 102.5, London 92.5, Washington 90, Logan Em 84, Minford 67, Hillsboro 58.5, Grove City Christian 40, Circleville 30, McClain 27 and WashingtonB 1.

Following are the Hillsboro and McClain results in each event with the contestants’ place, last and first name, and time or distance:

GIRLS

Shot put

2nd — Barnes, Lily, McClain, 33-04.00

10th — Ogden, Anne-Marie, Hillsboro, 25-05.00

11th — Bayless, Peyton, Hillsboro, 24-06.00

17th — Wise, Abby McClain, 23-01.00

High jump

2nd — Lovett, Mylie, McClain, 5-00.00

4th — Thoroman, Gracie, Hillsboro, 4-08.00

11th — Eikenberry, Anna, McClain 4-02.00

Pole Vault

2nd — Bergstrom, Becca, McClain 9-00.00

2000 Meters

2nd — Haines, Ramsey, Hillsboro, 8:49.90

7th — Minton, Brooklynn, Hillsboro, 9:47.55

11th — Saunders, Lillian, McClain 11:24.62

12th — Mustard, Abby McClain 11:24.67

4 x 800 Relay

2nd — Hillsboro ‘A’, 10:58.88 (Williams, Jailyn; Minton, Brooklynn; Haines, Ramsey, Thoroman, Taylor)

6th — McClain ‘A’, 11:28.72 (Jett, Kaitlyn; Baldwin, Brooklyn; Barton, Sierra; Sturgeon, Katrina)

100 Meters

1st — Wright, Brenna McClain 16.84

3rd — Miles, Kobi, Hillsboro, 17.62

7th — Asbury, Kamryn, Hillsboro, 19.05

10th — Giffin, Madalyn, McClain, 21.11

100 Meters

3rd — Matesic, Luca, McClain, 13.41

4th — Cook, Katie, McClain ,13.61

5th Browning, Allison, Hillsboro, 13.70

6th — Covault, Olivia, Hillsboro, 13.75

4 x 200 Relay

2nd — McClain ‘A’, 1:55.93 (Jett, Kaitlyn, Wright, Brenna; Eikenberry, Anna; Olaker, Addison)

6th — Hillsboro ‘A’, 1:59.27 (Gilkison, Kelsey; Asbury, Kamryn; Sowders, Elizabeth; Hudson, Alizeh)

4 x 100 Relay

2nd — McClain ‘A’, 52.48 (Butterbaugh, Ryan; Wright, Brenna; Cook, Katie; Matesic, Luca)

5th — Hillsboro ‘A’, 54.81, Gilkison, Kelsey; Miles, Kobi; Sowders, Elizabeth; Browning, Allison)

400 Meters

2nd — Williams, Jailyn, Hillsboro, 1:03.74

3rd — Covault, Olivia, Hillsboro, 1:03.98

9th — Eikenberry, Anna McClain 1:10.88

Girls 300 Hurdles

1st — Butterbaugh, Ryan, McClain, 50.28

2nd — Miles, Kobi, Hillsboro, 50.78

3rd — Wright, Brenna, McClain, 51.47

6th — Asbury, Kamryn, Hillsboro, 54.16

800 Meters

5th — Jett, Kaitlyn, McClain, 2:42.00 4

10th — Sturgeon, Katrina, McClain, 2:56.69

200 Meters

4th Matesic, Luca, McClain, 28.67

5 Bergstrom, Becca McClain 28.68

3200 Meters

3rd — Haines, Ramsey, Hillsboro, 13:29.40

5th — Baldwin, Brooklyn, McClain, 14:02.76

9th — Barton, Sierra, McClain, 14:47.42

4 x 400 Relay

4th — Hillsboro ‘A’ 4:24.72 (Williams, Jailyn; Thoroman, Gracie; Minton, Brooklynn; Covault, Olivia)

7th — McClain ‘A’ 4:45.22 (Jett, Kaitlyn; Saunders, Lillian; Butterbaugh, Ryan; Marsh, Abigail 0

Long Jump

3rd — Matesic, Luca, McClain, 15-01.50

7th — Thoroman, Gracie, Hillsboro, 13-09.00

13th — Olaker, Addison, McClain, 12-06.50

19th — Jones, Halle, Hillsboro, 11-06.00

Discus

2nd — Barnes, Lily, McClain, 110-11

6th — Mustard, Abby McClain, 88-00

10th — Leeth, Reagan, Hillsboro, 76-06

13th Bayless, Peyton, Hillsboro, 72-05

BOYS

Shot Put

7th — Yates, Emerson, McClain, 39-02.00

8th — Wise, Robbie, McClain, 37-10.00

13th — Fauber, Caidan, Hillsboro, 36-00.00

15th — Mau, Ryan Hillsboro 34-09.00

Long Jump

7th — Wagoner, Jack, Hillsboro, 17-07.25

11th — Bledsoe, Austin, Hillsboro, 16-11.75

17th — Bell, Jordan, McClain, 14-02.25

Shot put

5th — Yates, Emerson, McClain, 128-01

6th — Stevenson, Michael, McClain 127-11

9th — Mau, Ryan, Hillsboro, 118-00

100 Meters

5th — Frost, D.J., McClain, 11.61

10th — Hochstul, Jevin, Hillsboro, 12.10

13th — Wagoner, Jack, Hillsboro, 12.34

20th — Parks, Micah, McClain, 13.10

4 x 200 Relay

6th — Hillsboro ‘A’, 1:39.46 (Burns, Michael; Hochstul, Jevin; Bledsoe, Austin; Mhanna, Keahi)

9th — McClain ‘A’, 1:46.33 (Crago, Jackson; Alvarez, Nathan; McGlone, Kenton; Eakins, Ethan 0

1600 Meters

8th — Sowders, Chris, Hillsboro, 5:17.09

15th — Lugo, Jordan, McClain, 6:01.41

17th — Black, Brayden, McClain, 6:03.51

4 x 100 Relay

5th — Hillsboro ‘A’, 46.62 (Turner, Nick; Kibler, Steven; Hochstul, Jevin; Smart, Cameron)

7th — McClain ‘A’, 48.79 (Matesic, TD; Anderson, Braylon; Eakins, Ethan; Davis, Creed)

4 x 800 Relay

1st — Hillsboro ‘A’ 8:46.75 (Turner, Nick; Sowders, Chris; Howland, Ryan; Winkle, Corbin)

5th — McClain ‘A’, 9:53.24 (Lugo, Jobe; Davis, Creed; Webb, Jeremy; Scales, Zach)

110 Meter Hurdles

3rd — Smart, Cameron, Hillsboro 17.31

7th — Eakins, Ethan, McClain ,19.04

9th — Alvarez, Nicolas, McClain, 20.87

11th — Hostetler, Mathias, Hillsboro 21.10

400 Meters

7th — Matesic, TD, McClain, 54.95

10th Davis, Tate, Hillsboro, 57.75

11th — Swope, Cooper, Hillsboro, 58.13

300 Meter Hurdles

3rd — Smart, Cameron, Hillsboro, 42.41

8th — Eakins, Ethan, McClain, 43.30

11th — Hostetler, Mathias, Hillsboro, 46.00

17th — Alvarez, Nathan, McClain, 53.47

800 Meters

2nd — Turner, Nick, Hillsboro, 2:08.78

7th — Howland, Ryan, Hillsboro, 2:17.35

14th — Scales, Zach, McClain, 2:38.52

200 Meters

11th — Matesic, TD, McClain, 24.63

16th — Kibler, Steven, Hillsboro, 26.07

3200 Meters

3rd — Winkle, Corbin, Hillsboro, 10:45.69

6th — Sowders, Chris, Hillsboro, 11:54.31

12th — Lugo, Jobe, McClain, 12:38.59

4 x 400 Relay

5th — Hillsboro ‘A’, 3:44.78 (Turner, Nick; Swope, Cooper; Bledsoe, Austin; Smart, Cameron)

High Jump

9th — Wagoner, Jack, Hillsboro, 5-06.00

13th — Burns, Michael, Hillsboro, 5-00.00

Pole Vault

5th — Bledsoe, Austin, Hillsboro, 9-06.00

6th — Crago, Jackson, McClain, 9-06.00

7 Bogenrife, Tyler London 9-06.00

8 Abdulghani, Faris Washington 9-06.00