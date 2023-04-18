Precipitation slightly ahead of average

New statistics from the National Weather Service (NWS) are released daily showing highs and lows for temperature, the accumulated precipitation each day and how that compares to historical numbers, with those statistics showing multiple near-highs recently for Hillsboro data.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Online Weather Data system, Hillsboro received 4.56 inches of precipitation in March. The data showed that this was higher than the average for the month, with that average measured at 3.89 inches. This is lower than the highest recorded accumulation for March, which was in 2017 with 7.81 inches of precipitation. This is the fifth-highest recorded accumulation for the month since the earliest record shown in 2000, with three other years not having recorded numbers.

For February 2023, the data showed that Hillsboro received only 2.17 inches of precipitation, which was recorded to be lower the monthly average of 3.66 inches. This was also lower than the highest recorded precipitation count for the month, recorded in 2008, with that being 8.15 inches. This number was the ninth-highest accumulation for February, with two months not showing any record.

For the first month of the year, Hillsboro was recorded to have received 5.31 inches of precipitation. The data stated that this accumulation for January 2023 was higher than the average precipitation for January, with that average being 3.24 inches. However, the data also stated that this was not the highest recorded accumulation for the month, that high coming from 2005 with a recorded accumulation of 6.85 inches. It was, however, the third-highest accumulation since the numbers were shown in 2000, with two months not showing any records.

Overall, the average accumulation for a whole year stood at 48.09 inches of rain on Tuesday, according to the data, with 2023 just barely ahead of that average so far.

Regarding temperatures, for 2023, the data stated that March had an average temperature of 39.7 degrees with a high of 76 degrees and a low of 12 degrees. The data stated that this was below the average for March since data was recorded in 2000, with that average temperature being 41.9 degrees.

For February 2023, the data showed that the month had an average temperature of 38.3 degrees, with a high of 72 degrees and a low of 11 degrees. The data stated that this average was above the overall average for the month of February of 32.3 degrees.

For January 2023, the statistics stated that the month had an average temperature of 38.1 degrees, which included a high of 62 degrees and a low of 15 degrees. The statistics also showed that the average for January 2023 was significantly higher than the overall average for the month, that being 29.8 degrees.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.