Greenfield students and city celebrate Arbor Day

First grade students at Greenfield Elementary School are pictured Tuesday as they heard from Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin about trees and also posed as trees, which is part of the village’s annual observance of Arbor Day. Each child received a Norway spruce seedling to take home and plant.

Buckskin Elementary School first-graders are pictured with Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin and council chair Phil Clyburn on April 17 as they learned about trees and posed as trees as part of the village’s annual Arbor Day observance. Each child received a Norway spruce seedling to plant at home.

First graders at Rainsboro Elementary School are pictured April 17 with Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin and Greenfield Council Chair Phil Clyburn learning about trees and posing as trees, too. As part of Greenfield’s annual Arbor Day observance, the students each received a Norway spruce seedling to plant at home.