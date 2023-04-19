National Infant Immunization Week is April 24-30 and the Highland County Health Department is taking the opportunity to remind parents and caregivers about the importance of vaccinating the youngest community members.

Shala Shupert, a public health nurse at the Highland County Health Department, explained that, “Vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect babies from serious diseases, and getting vaccinated on time is key to ensuring their health and well being.”

The Highland County Health Department is proud to offer infant immunizations to all families in the area. It takes private insurances and Medicaid, and also has an income-based sliding scale for patients who are underinsured or uninsured. The goal is to make sure every baby in the community has access to lifesaving vaccines, regardless of their financial situation.

To celebrate National Infant Immunization Week, the health department is also offering a special promotion. Infants who are 18 months old and younger and receive their vaccines at the Highland County Health Department between April 24 and May 1, will be automatically entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card. Two winners will be randomly selected on May 2.

“We know that keeping up with your baby’s vaccines can feel overwhelming, especially during these challenging times. But we want to assure you that our team at the Highland County Health Department is here to support you every step of the way,” the health department said in a news release. “We’ll work with you to create a vaccine schedule that fits your baby’s needs, and we’ll answer any questions you may have about vaccine safety and effectiveness.”

Remember, vaccines are the best way to protect little ones from serious diseases like measles, mumps, rubella and whooping cough. And when babies are protected, the entire community is healthier and stronger. So, celebrate National Infant Immunization Week by giving babies the gift of protection — and a chance to win a gift card, too.

To schedule an appointment for your baby’s immunizations or to learn more about health department services, call the health department at 937-393-1941.

Submitted by Shala Shupert, public health nurse, Highland Co​unty Health Department.