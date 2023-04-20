HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

April 17

INCIDENT/CHARGE

Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Deer Park Road after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Daniel Bailey, 38, Bainbridge, was charged with disorderly conduct.

April 18

INCIDENT/CHARGES

A deputy responded to the 3400 block of Panhandle Road after a report of a break in. This incident remains under investigation.

A resident of the 2500 block of U.S. Route 62 reported being assaulted. After investigation, Eugene W. Rapp, 53, Winchester. was charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 6200 block of Sweeney Lane reported receiving threats. Charges are pending.

A deputy responded to the 6900 block of Evelyn Road to a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Jadel E. Stevens, 25, Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence.

April 19

INCIDENT/CHARGES

Deputies responded to a business on South Fairfield Street in Leesburg to a report of a male trespassing. After investigation and a short foot pursuit, Taylor L. Anderson, 26, Leesburg, was charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, obstructing official business, theft, domestic violence and unlawful restraint.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Alexander L. Roberds, 20, Hillsboro, speeding.

Douglas B. Stayton, 68, Columbus, speeding.

John J. Feltner, 56, Hillsboro, driving under suspension and OVI.

Jesse J. Smith, 51, Williamsburg, OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes and open container.